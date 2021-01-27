Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Cut by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 368,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 8,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94.

