Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 5,318 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,888,858. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

NYSE BILL traded down $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,263. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

