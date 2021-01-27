Amoveo (VEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,281.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $22.33 or 0.00074989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3,281.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

