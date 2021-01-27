Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,966 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

