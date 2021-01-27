0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Cap Achieves $2.03 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1.63 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

