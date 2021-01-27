TriumphX (TRIX) Hits One Day Volume of $710,980.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $710,980.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00133015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00292286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00068880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00069798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00036905 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.