FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0226

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $26,708.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FOAM has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

