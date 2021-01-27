L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $102,083,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 178,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,996. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

