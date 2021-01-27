BitCore Market Capitalization Reaches $4.25 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,694.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.56 or 0.04129624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00402101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01234232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00523616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00425309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00261201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022738 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,520,818 coins and its circulating supply is 18,019,859 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

