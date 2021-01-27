Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $281.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.31 million and the highest is $286.30 million. Groupon reported sales of $612.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $909.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.