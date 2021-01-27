Fullen Financial Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fullen Financial Group lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. 16,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

