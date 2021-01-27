R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 11,525 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,636,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.