Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 34,056 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$55.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,157. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

