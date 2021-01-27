F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FFIV traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

