Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 562,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,931. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

