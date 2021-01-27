Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Invests $204,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 89,733 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.22. The stock had a trading volume of 202,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

