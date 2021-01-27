Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,132 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,905,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 647,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,186. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

