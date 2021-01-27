USDx stablecoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,694.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01234232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00523616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009635 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002517 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

