VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $701,853.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

