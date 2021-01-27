Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Compugen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 373,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compugen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,333. Compugen has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

