Zacks: Analysts Expect StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StoneCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. StoneCo posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow StoneCo.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

STNE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 131,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

