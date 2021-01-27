Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $18.96 on Wednesday, reaching $518.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $320.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

