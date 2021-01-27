Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.71. 83,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

