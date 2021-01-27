Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 8,683,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,598,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

SNGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Soligenix alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.