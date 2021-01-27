HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. 225,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 98,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HF Foods Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Foods Group by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

