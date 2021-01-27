HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.01. 225,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 98,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.92 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
About HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG)
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.
