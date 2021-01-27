China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Trading 6.8% Higher

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 2,042,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,106,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 240.91% and a negative net margin of 185.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

