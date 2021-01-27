Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 57017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

