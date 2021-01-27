Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,879.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 150,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 165,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

