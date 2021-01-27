MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 0.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $7.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.31. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,993. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.92 and its 200 day moving average is $385.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

