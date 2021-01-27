Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.89. The company has a market capitalization of $803.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total value of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

