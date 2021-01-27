Howland Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.71. The stock had a trading volume of 105,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. The company has a market cap of $159.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

