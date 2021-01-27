Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 3,478 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,753. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

