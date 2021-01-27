Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1,859.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after acquiring an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,195,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.