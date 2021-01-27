American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

American Express stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.54.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

