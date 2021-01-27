Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.