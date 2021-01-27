Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

