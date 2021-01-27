Security National Trust Co. Sells 10,774 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 34,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 63,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

