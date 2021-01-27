Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 750 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 276,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,794. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.