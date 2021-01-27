Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.82. The company has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

