Cordasco Financial Network Sells 1,720 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

