Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,738 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

