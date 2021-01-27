Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Increased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.0% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,341. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $126.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

