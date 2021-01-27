Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 2,940 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. 22,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,748. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

