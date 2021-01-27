Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $327.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

