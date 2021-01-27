Strategic Wealth Designers Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $760.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,415. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $726.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

