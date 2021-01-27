Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 19,764 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

SPR traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,981. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

