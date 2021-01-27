Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,038,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $118,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 87,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

