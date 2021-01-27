LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,064,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,451 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 195,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,250. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

