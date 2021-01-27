Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GoPro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GoPro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. 686,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.