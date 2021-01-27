Accel Wealth Management Invests $1.17 Million in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 76,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,439. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.